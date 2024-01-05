CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.77.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

