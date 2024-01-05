Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Reduced by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up approximately 1.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 106,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $139.33. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

