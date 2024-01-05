Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.91 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

