CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 651,661 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CureVac by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CureVac by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

