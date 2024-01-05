CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 651,661 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $4.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
