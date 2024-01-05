Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.63. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 244,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.