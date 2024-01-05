CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. 1,775,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

