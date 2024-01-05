CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,522. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

