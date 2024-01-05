CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

