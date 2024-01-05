CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 433.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,210,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.