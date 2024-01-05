CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 28,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 45,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

