Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Down 4.4%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.35. Approximately 1,568,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,657,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.