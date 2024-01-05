Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,286,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,260,479 shares.The stock last traded at $50.53 and had previously closed at $51.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

