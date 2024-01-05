Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.35. 547,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.82. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

