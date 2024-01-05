Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of DH stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 631,439 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 580,750 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

