Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lessened by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DAL traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

