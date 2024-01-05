Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.90

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.90 and traded as high as $21.33. Deluxe shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 219,922 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 173.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

