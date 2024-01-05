Desiree A. Burke Sells 1,600 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.51 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
