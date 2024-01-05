Desiree A. Burke Sells 1,600 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.51 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

