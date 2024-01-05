Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.88

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1023314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.