Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 215,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,886. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

