Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,059 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

FANG stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. 472,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,064. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

