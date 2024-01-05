Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.12. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1,304,241 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSX

Diana Shipping Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.