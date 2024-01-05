Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.66

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $28.31. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 100,249 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

