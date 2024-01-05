Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.60

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 83194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

