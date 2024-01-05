Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $75.09

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.09, but opened at $73.11. Diodes shares last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 21,545 shares.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

