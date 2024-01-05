Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 4%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.23. 49,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 34,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

