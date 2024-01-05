Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 6.3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $95.31. Approximately 718,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,229,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 123,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 73,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

