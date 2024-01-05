Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,915,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.