DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.77

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 130881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

DocGo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

