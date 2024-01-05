Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Cut by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.21 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

