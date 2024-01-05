Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Trading Down 3%

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.30 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104.10 ($1.33). Approximately 3,410,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,607,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.35 ($1.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,022.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.28.

In other news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.88 ($13,728.36). In other news, insider Philip Harrison bought 9,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,928.30 ($12,642.68). Also, insider Celia Baxter purchased 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.88 ($13,728.36). 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

