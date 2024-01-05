Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €52.30 ($57.47) and last traded at €52.00 ($57.14). 12,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.80 ($56.92).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.21 and a 200-day moving average of €47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

