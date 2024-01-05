E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 37,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 310,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.11.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $566.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

