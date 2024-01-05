EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 133,424 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.46.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Greenbrier Companies: Underappreciated or overvalued?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 best dividend capture stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.