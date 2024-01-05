EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 133,424 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $20.46.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 538,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

