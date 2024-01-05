Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Trading Down 9.8%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 123,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 123,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.26 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

