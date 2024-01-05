Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Bought by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.