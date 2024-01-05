Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $195.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.