Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 131,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,211,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

