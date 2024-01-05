EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Trading Up 14.5%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 892,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,319% from the average daily volume of 62,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $104,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 57.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

