eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 2,943,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,136,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eFFECTOR Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 609,163 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $371,589.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,821,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,063.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 737,008 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

