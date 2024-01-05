E&G Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.22. 12,273,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,245,758. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.