E&G Advisors LP Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
