E&G Advisors LP Has $4.02 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,376. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

