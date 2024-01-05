E&G Advisors LP Has $519,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. 886,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.