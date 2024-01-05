E&G Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $421.23. 273,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,707. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.51 and its 200-day moving average is $400.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

