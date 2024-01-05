E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $92.75. 42,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,820. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

