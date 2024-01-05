E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,810 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 1.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. E&G Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. 23,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,890. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $660.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

