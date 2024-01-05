E&G Advisors LP Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,665. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

