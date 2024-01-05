Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.69% of Element Solutions worth $32,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 144,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.