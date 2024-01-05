Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $103,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $614.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $586.83 and a 200-day moving average of $544.51. The stock has a market cap of $583.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $636.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

