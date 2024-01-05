Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 200,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 180,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$122.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company has interests in four exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain; and Nuevo Tintillo located in Seville Province in the western part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

